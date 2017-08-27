The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Sunday presented staff of office to the 21 new kings in Ibadan.

At the ceremony held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the governor told the gathering that he had nothing against the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who was not at the ceremony, stressing that the action followed due process.

The governor stated that henceforth, the Olubadan would be addressed as ‘His Imperial Majesty,’ while members of the Olubadan-in-Council, who were also elevated to the kingship status, would be addressed as ‘their royal majesties.’

The governor also explained that the elevated baales would be addressed as ‘their royal highnesses.’

The elevated members of the Olubadan-in-Council who were present to receive their instruments of office were the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Senator Lekan Balogun; the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadan land, Eddy Oyewole; the Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakuleyin; the Osi Balogun of Ibadan land, Tajudeen Ajibola; Asipa Balogun of Ibadan land, Latifu Adebimpe; Ekarun Blaogun of Ibadan land, Dr. Kolawole Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadan land, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Amidu Ajibade.

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja, was not present at the ceremony, having contested the governor’s action in court.

The elevated baales are the Onijaye of Ijaye, Oba Lasisi Akano; the Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Ismaila Opeola; the Onikereku of Ikereku, Oba Moses Akinyosoye; the Ololodo of Olodo, Oba Mudasiru Adebayo; and the Elegbeda of Egbeda, Oba Victor Sunday Okunola.

Others are the Onido of Ido, Oba Gbolagade Babalola; Alakufo of Akufo, Oba Olabamiji Thomas; the Oloke of Okelade-Okin, Oba Wahab Okedina; the Alawotan of Awotan, Oba Dauda Omotoso; Olofa of Offa, Oba Adeboye Salako; the Onilagun of Lagun, Oba Rafiu Alawusa; the Alaba of Aba-Nla, Oba Tiamiyu Ladipo; and Alakanran of Akanran, Oba James Obisesan.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony were the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulraseed Akanbi; Niyi Akintola (SAN); former president-general of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Bayo Oyero; Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola; and chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Akin Oke.

The governor described the event as a day that great sons and daughters of Ibadanland had come together with a strong sense of patriotism to elevate and transform the chieftaincy institution of Ibadan land.