Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, has commenced a solar training programme for its newly admitted students as part of efforts to proffer lasting solutions to the epileptic power problem confronting the state and nation at large.

The Acting vice chancellor, Prof. Theophilus Fadayomi, who disclosed this during the sixth matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students added that the desire to produce graduates who would make positive impacts and solve the manifold problems confronting the society necessitated the establishment of the scheme.

“In order to achieve this, the university has put in place a skill acquisition programme for the training of all fresh students, that is, 100 Level and Direct Entry students in the art of solar energy generation and distribution.

“Our mission, as a university, is to produce graduates with the appropriate skills and knowledge for the development of the nation and global competitiveness. From the foregoing our mission is to produce the total student who will contribute to the growth and development of the nation,” he added.

Prof Fadayomi however noted that the programme would commence in the second semester of 2017/2018 academic session, expressing hope that all participants would be able to generate and distribute energy in their various homes.

While reminding the new intakes on the core values of the institution, Fadayomi warned, “this university has zero tolerance for indecent behavior such as drug addiction, truancy, indecent dressing as well as night crawling among others.

He assured parents that the university would continue to mould the students in learning, integrity and character.