The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has revealed what government ought to do to stop herdsmen/farmers’ clash.

According to him, the Federal Government should first brand killer-herdsmen a terrorist group then increase its fire-power in Benue State as a way of stalling further attack on innocent citizens by armed herdsmen.

In an interview with Vanguard, Prof. Sagay said: “My take on the herdsmen-farmer clash is that the Federal Government should now increase its fire power in Benue state and other trouble spots, because these armed terrorists are people who have no fear of any form of government, government’s reaction or position; they have no respect for the sanctity of life. These are just animals, wild animals. They are not better than jackals and animals in the forest. They don’t have any human emotion at all.

“The only thing they fear is if you come with fire power, you kill a few of them and the rest will run away.

“I think, with the military being brought into it and their moving into those forests, we are going to see a very sharp drop in their criminal actions.

“I absolutely agree that armed-herdsmen are a terrorist group, as far as I am concerned. What their objective is, if they have any, is to terrify the population, to kill innocent people, frighten them and make them submissive and totally broken. Yes, they are a terrorist group.”