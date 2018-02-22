Some of the missing girls from a Yobe school attacked by the Boko Haram have been rescued, the state government has said.

The Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area, of Yobe State was attacked on Monday by the insurgents.

The state government had said on Wednesday evening that over 50 of the schoolgirls were yet to be accounted for; while the police said 30 were not accounted for.

However, in a statement late on Wednesday night, the government said some of the missing girls had been rescued by soldiers.

“The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army,” Abdullahi Bego, a spokesperson to the governor said in the statement.

Mr. Bego said the state will provide more details about the number of girls rescued and their condition later.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday dispatched three ministers to Yobe to review the situation there while asking soldiers to ensure adequate security for the school and the community.