Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Sharif Kaikoba, said arrangements had been concluded by some investors from his country to establish a ceramic factory in Kogi.

Mrs Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kogi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja.

Kaikoba said the industry would have taken off since, but had to put it on hold because of the security challenges facing the state.

He explained that his country had a genuine and sincere interest in the economic development of the state.

The high commissioner also commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for the noticeable improvement in the security situation in the state, and called for its sustenance to create enabling environment for foreign and local investors.

“My visit is to discuss economic opportunities with the governor is in furtherance of the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh,’’ he said.

- Advertisement -

Responding, Gov. Bello highlighted the enormous opportunities which abound in the state, especially in the areas of agriculture and mining, and called on investors to exploit the opportunities.

He said that the security challenges facing the state had become history, commending the security agencies and the people of the state for their collective efforts at tackling the security problems headlong.

“Crime has drastically reduced as criminals cannot freely ply their trade in the state anymore,” he said.’’

The governor told the high commissioner that he would not allow bureaucratic bottlenecks to frustrate the efforts of the investors to establish the ceramic factory in any area of their choice in the state.

He also promised to continue his efforts at promoting economic growth in the state through creating ease of doing business, tax reforms, better infrastructure, and provision of incentives for investors.