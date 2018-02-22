President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to preside over a meeting of the Council of State on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the third time Buhari will be hosting the meeting of the council that has all living former Presidents and Heads of Government as members since he assumed office in 2015.

Those expected at the meeting scheduled for the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa include former President Shehu Shagari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others expected to be in attendance include former military Heads of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), as well as the former Chairman of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will also attend the meeting alongside the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; all living former Chief Justices of Nigeria; all the 36 state governors and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who are all members of the council.

The spate of killings being carried out by herdsmen in parts of the country is expected to form part of discussions at the meeting.

The two earlier meetings of the council presided over by Buhari were held in October 2015 and September 2016.

The council has the constitutional duties of advising the President in the exercise of his powers with respect to national census, prerogative of mercy, award of national honours, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Judicial Council and the National Population Commission.