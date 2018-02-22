President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against forcing through the planned currency integration in the sub-region by 2020.

Buhari, who was represented by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, issued the warning during the 5th meeting of the Presidential Task Force on ECOWAS Currency Programme in Accra, Ghana.

According to a statement yesterday, the president noted that Heads of Government had not properly articulated and analysed a comprehensive picture of the state of preparedness of individual countries for monetary integration by 2020.

He reiterated that the non-preparedness of some member countries, the attempt to water down criteria and the continuing disparities between macro-economic conditions in ECOWAS countries are major issues of concern that members must examine in order to make progress.

Buhari further observed that ECOWAS Heads of Government had not been adequately briefed on the full implications of forcing through the integration by 2020, particularly where some countries were not individually ready domestically.

While pointing out that there were still outstanding issues in the roadmap to an integrated currency union, he stressed that the macro-economic fundamentals of many countries in ECOWAS were diverse and uncertain.

He also noted that the inflation targeting regime recommended as framework was not feasible as it was based on adoption of a flexible exchange rate regime.

The president equally stated that real convergence was nowhere near achievable despite efforts made so far.

Buhari therefore called for a push towards ratification and domestication of legal instruments and related protocols, and the harmonisation of all fiscal, trade and monetary policies and statistical systems, with a view to limiting the extent of current policy divergences.

He also advised that the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) countries should make a presentation on a clear roadmap towards delinking from the French Treasury.

Furthermore, the president called for a review of the fast-track approach to monetary integration and the harmonisation of plans by ECOWAS members with that of the African Union programme of monetary convergence that had recommended a convergence deadline of 2034 for the for the establishment of Regional Central Banks in all sub-regions of the continent.

He also used the occasion of the meeting to call for the establishment of an Ombudsman with powers to invoke sanctions when member countries are in breach of agreed standards, protocols and convergence criteria.

The president also called for the transformation of the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) into a West African Monetary Zone Commission, equivalent to the UEMOA Commission, stressing that his proposal of merging WAMI and WAMA, by the ECOWAS Commission into the ECOWAS Monetary Institute would be very critical in achieving monetary union in the West African sub-region.