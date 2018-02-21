The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Niger Command, on Wednesday said it had deployed 124 personnel to secure all licensed ranches in the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Philip Ayu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

Ayuba said the deployment was aimed at preventing as well as curtailing possible conflicts between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

He said that the state had already successfully launched its Agro Rangers Unit to guarantee peaceful coexistence among the rural dwellers.

He said: “We have provided all the required needs to our personnel to enable them to discharge their primary assignment without any hindrance.”

He said that the command would continue to be proactive in dealing with any form of security threat in the state.

Ayuba said that the personnel had been given operational orders on how to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those found wanting.

He solicited the support of traditional rulers in the state in the area of sensitisation of the people, especially with regards to volunteering of useful information that would assist the field officers in apprehending criminals.