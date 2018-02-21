Alhaji Bala Chamo, the Jigawa Coordinator/Focal Person of Special Intervention Programme and Social Investment, popularly known as N-Power, on Wednesday, said 12,000 persons have benefitted from the programme in the state.

Chamo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse.

He said the beneficiaries had been collecting N30,000 monthly since December 2016 when they got employment.

The focal person said that the gesture had drastically reduced hardship and poverty among youths in the state.

He said: “N-Power is one of the dividends of democracy enjoyed by youths in the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari.”

According to him, youths are equally given Android phones to help them in their work, apart from monthly allowance.

He said most of the employed youths were posted to primary schools across the state to teach.

He noted that aside the 12,000 beneficiaries, another 8,000 prospective applicants were screened and were waiting to be absorbed into the programme.