Dr Chris Agboghoroma, Chief Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, National Hospital, Abuja, has attributed maternal mortality rate in the country to dearth of human resources for healthcare and delivery at home.

Agboghoroma told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja that no fewer than 60 per cent pregnant women give birth at home without the supervision of health personnel.

The consultant was reacting to the ranking of Nigeria as 11th position in newborn deaths globally by the United Nations Children Fund.

While flaying the ranking, the expert identified unsupervised delivery as a contributing factor to the high maternal mortality rate.

According to him, a situation where many women in this country still give birth at home unsupervised is a licence to disaster.

He specifically noted that 60 per cent women in some states in the country deliver themselves at home, describing the situation as mostly responsible for the rate.

Agboworoma emphasised that such practices were not deliberate but due to non-availability of health facilities and personnel in areas where such facilities exist.

He said: “Delivery by women at home is a major factor responsible for maternal, newborn deaths.

“It is quite unfortunate that all efforts that had been made in recent years maternal, infant mortality has remain high in Nigeria.

“I think we have not completely left out, there are still efforts that are been made and that can be strengthened to reverse the trend.

“One of the most important issues we must try to address in this country is the issue of human resources for health. A situation where many women in this country still give birth at home unsupervised is a licence to disaster.

“Imagine the process of labour and immediately after labour what happen, in the event of any complications where there is no assistance.

“Until we are able to bring healthcare to the door steps of these women by ensuring they have access to a nearby facility where they can be supervised during their antenatal and delivery periods the problem will persist.

“Imagine a situation where almost 60 per cent of women in some states in the country deliver themselves at home, so there is no way something significant will happen if we do not address these issues.’’

He identified other measures to address the burden to include engagement of low level health workers, community health workers, nurses and midwives as well as public health doctors.

Agboghoroma explained that these categories of personnel would bridge human resources for health gap by reaching out to the women in need of such services.

According to him, the presence of Primary Healthcare Centres in every ward in the country will as well go a long way to reduce the burden.