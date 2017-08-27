The Government of Osun State has declared a free train ride from Lagos to Osogbo for citizens returning home for the 2017 eid-il-kabir celebrations.

A statement by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Ismail Jayeoba-Alagbada, on Sunday said the gesture was in “furtherance of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s commitment to the welfare of the ordinary people who deserve this form of support from the government.”

He said the free train is expected to move from Lagos twice to Osogbo and will operate only one trip for the post-sallah return journey.

“The first train moves from Lagos on Wednesday August 30th, 2017 at exactly 10am from the Iddo Terminus, Lagos enroute our usual Ikeja, through Ogun and Oyo State to end the journey in Osogbo,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

“Another one leaves at the same time on Thursday August 31st, 2017 through the same route down to Osogbo.

“After the Eid-il-Kabir celebration, the train leaves Osogbo on Sunday September 3rd, 2017 for Lagos. This we have concluded as the plan for this year’s Eid-il-Kabir festival.”

Mr. Jayeoba-Alagbada expressed the hope that the free train provided by the government would give Osun indigenes in particular the opportunity to return home in order to savour the joy of the festival with their relatives.

“This is one of the social protection projects of the Aregbesola administration and since we commenced this more than six years ago, we have not looked back,” he said.

“Even in the face of very harsh financial constraints, we have strived to keep this offer going convinced that it has offered great opportunities for our people and helped their finances as well.”