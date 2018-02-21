A journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Alambo Datonye, has been allegedly brutalised by an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Bayelsa State.

The DSS agent reportedly assaulted Datonye on Saturday during the groundbreaking ceremony of Azikel Refinery at Obunagha community in Gbarain Kingdom of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

He was among accredited journalists who had gone to cover the event.

The incident happened about three weeks after another journalist with The Guardian Newspaper, Julius Osahon, was brutally harassed by some policemen attached to the Bayelsa State government-owned security outfit codenamed Operation Doo Akpo.

Already, Datonye, the FRCN’s correspondent in the state, has petitioned the State Director of the DSS, narrating his ordeal in the hands of the violent operative.

In the petition dated February 20, 2018, and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Wednesday, Datonye alleged that he and other journalists were badly treated by security operatives, including the suspected DSS operative, manning the gate of the venue of the event.

He said that after brutally hitting him in the right eye, the DSS operative corked his gun and threatened to shoot him to death.

Datonye said, “I had gone to politely explain to one of the security personnel that the journalists were duly accredited to cover the event and should be given access to perform their duties when one of the two suspected Department of State Services personnel at the gate started pushing me after which he punched my right eye.

“The lanky, petit officer was wearing an all black outfit with cardigan so it was difficult for me to get the identity of the abusive personnel who was wielding a gun suspected to be used by the DSS.

“After assaulting me, he went further to cork his gun and threatened to kill me, screaming that he was a devil and could shoot me. I have this on my audio recorder as evidence”.

He further narrated that since the brutal onslaught on him by the DSS operative, he had vomited a couple of times and also having feverish feelings, adding that “I am at the moment finding it difficult to see clearly with my right eye where the suspected Department of State Services personnel punched me.”

The FRCN reporter urged the authorities of the DSS to investigate the incident and identify the culprit to ensure he gets justice, saying he does not deserve such brutality while carrying out his legitimate duty as a law-abiding citizen.

Datonye, therefore, demanded “an unreserved apology” from the operative in question who rather protecting him punched him in the eye.