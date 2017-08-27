The Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Capital Market and other institutions, Honourable Tajudeen Yusuf, has admonished Church leaders and Christians not to relent in playing their crucial role in nation’s development.

He also said that the time is now for the Church and Christians to continuously guide, counsel, support and pray for brethren in positions of authority – Elective or Appointive.

He equally encouraged the Church not to be cowed, discouraged or allow it to be blackmailed from playing its role in National Development, saying that the Church should brace up, pick up the challenge, surmount every difficulty and fulfill its divine assignment of helping Christians to be strategically involved in the re-positioning, re-building of a new, better, prosperous and developed Nigeria, that we, all, desire, yearn and pray for.

The lawmaker who gave the admonition while speaking on a topic, “Role of church in National Development” said that, “it is important to reason together, and decipher if the Church in Nigeria has been playing its role in National Development. My submission is that, though there have been pocket of intervention by the Church in playing its role; effectively and efficiently as ordained by God, in the quest for National Development, but we can do a lot more.

Speaking further, he said that, “with the preponderance of political, social and economic challenges bedeviling meaningful development in Nigeria, the Church cannot afford to be docile or be on the fence. Rather than focusing on vain and worldly attractions (such as irrational quest for wealth, erecting physical structures etc), the church must concentrate in building and nurturing members for excellence in the market place.

According to him, “the Church is meant to be a boot camp where people are raised to become refined humans, who are trained, built-up, equipped and anointed to uphold the standard of God. When Christians do this; in their respective.

“God intends and expect us to penetrate every sector of Nigeria by causing positive actions that will lead to national development. God expects us to shine and illuminate every darkness stifling meaningful transformation in our beloved country.”

“However, this can only be realised if and when the Church begin to do its part by raising true Ambassadors. Any Church that is not building lives is merely a religious expression of Christianity. My position is that, Believers must begin to find their ways to Churches where their lives can be built, nurtured and impacted for exploits in the Nation.

“For me, more than ever before, the time for the Church to be strategically position and frontally involved in National Development is now. Every society is largely a reflection of the nature and disposition of Christians to Governance, Government and Nation Building. The Leaders we have (Elected and/or Appointive) at all levels, have great influences on everything about and/or concern us, as a Nation. Such Leaders can lead a Nation towards Development or Disaster.

“God uses godly men and women in positions of authority to do His will in every nation; Nigeria inclusive. Our Beloved Country is in dire need of such people through whom the righteousness of God can be enthroned. As a believer, there are precious and glorious treasures that God has deposited which are different, greater and unique greater and unique strictly reserved for us to deploy as Kingdom Ambassadors in Nigeria.

“However, all these can be possible, if and when the Church in Nigeria begin to play its role as trainers of Men and Women for exploits, that will usher in National Development.

“There must be deliberate, conscious, consistent mechanism by the church in Nigeria to lead Christians to the path of Righteousness and Truth, as well as revealing to us, our Kingdom-based commission as veritable tools of National cohesion, transformation and development”, he stated.