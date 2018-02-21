Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting manufacturing, sales and consumption of liquor in some parts of llorin, the state capital.

The bill, which was passed after clause by clause consideration at the Committee of the Whole House, was sponsored by Hon. Segilola Abdulkadir, Ilorin Central.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that during a public hearing on the bill, stakeholders were unanimous in their support for the enactment of the bill.

The motion for the third reading and eventual passage of the bill was moved by the House leader, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke.

The bill seeks to stop manufacturing, sales and consumption of liquor in several parts of Ilorin, especially the traditional areas.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, after the passage of the bill, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mohammed Katsina, to forward a clean copy of the bill to the Governor for his assent.