The Osun State House of Assembly has unanimously rejected the proposed constitutional amendment to allow for independent candidature during elections in the country.

Members of the Assembly on Wednesday rejected the amendment of Sections 7, 65, 106, 131, 177 and 228 of the 1999 Constitution which seeks to provide for independent candidature.

The lawmakers, however, approved 10 provisions in the proposed amendments of the 1999 Constitution.

They also rejected the Constitution Alteration Bill section (9) and period during which the president or governor should lay the Appropriation Bill (Sections 81 and 121).

The lawmakers also ‘ stepped down ‘ the amendments to strengthen Local Government Administration in Nigeria (Sections 7, 318 and part 1 of the fifth schedule) and abrogation of Joint Local Government Account (Section 162) for public hearing.

Speaking at the end of the proceeding, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, said that the two bills were stepped down so as to consider the interest of the numerous stakeholders tied to the provision of the bill.

Salaam said the assembly would organise a public hearing on the two bills that were stepped down to get stakeholders’ inputs.

The speaker further directed the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to work out guidelines for training of the newly elected councillors in the local government areas.

The Speaker, who noted that the parliamentary local government system was relatively new in the state, stressed the need for councillors to be properly acquainted with the rudiments of parliamentary democracy