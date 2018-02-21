The House of Representatives Committee on Works on Wednesday constituted a Technical Advisory Committee with a view to developing templates for amending the existing Act establishing the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), 2004.

The advisory committee which also got an already conceptualised work plan handed to it by the Works Committee, is mandated to help sharpen the Engineers Registration Act and to make further recommendations that are necessary for the workability of the Act ahead of a public hearing on the amendment Bill.

According to the Chairman, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who inaugurated the technical advisory committee, the TAC is to receive submissions from critical stakeholders in the engineering profession and any other professional group that can make necessary input into the workability of the Bill.

Toby Okechukwu said the mandate of the Committee was to review all submissions made to the House Committee at public hearings.

He further urged the Technical Advisory Committee to analyse global best practices and their adaptation to the Nigerian Environment.

Okechukwu also charged the committee to consider the provisions of the bill, make appropriate recommendations to retain, amend or expunge where necessary.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Muhammad Dauda, who stood in for the Chairman of the Technical Committee pledged that the Committee would hit the ground running in the task ahead of it.

The membership of the Committee, which is mainly composed of engineers from COREN and it’s sister body, NSE, also has representatives from the Federal Ministries of Power, Works and Housing as well as the Clerk of the House Committee on Works at the National Assembly.