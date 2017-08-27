The Police said they are investigating the Senate Committee Chairman on Navy, Senator Isa Misau, for alleged forgery of a retirement letter from the service.

The Force described Misau as a police deserter, noting that it had commenced investigation into the purported retirement letter he was parading.

The Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists on Sunday in Abuja that all those involved in the forgery of the letter were being probed, including a Police Service Commission official, Mrs. Garos Logams, who signed the document.

Senator Misau had accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of pocketing N10bn monthly as payments for special security services rendered by the Police to corporate organisations and Very Important Personalities.

Stung by this and other allegations, the Police accused Misau of being a deserter, saying his name was still on their staff roll, and stressing that he left the Force unceremoniously to avoid the pending disciplinary action against him.

Moshood said Misau, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police, refused to proceed on Junior Command Course 49/2008 at Staff College, Jos, between January 5, 2009 and June 19, 2009 and also failed to report in Niger State in 2010 and was subsequently queried, in line with the Public Service Rules Sections 030301(b)(g)(m)&(o) and 030402(a)(b)(c)(e)&(w).

Moshood explained that other security agencies had been informed about the lawmaker’s offence as a Police deserter.

“The retirement letter presented to journalists by DSP Mohammed Hamman is suspiciously forged and dubiously obtained. The letter, which was dated March 5, 2014, a period of more than four years after AP No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman (Senator Isah Hamman Misau) deserted the Force is now being investigated by the Force,” he explained.

Asked why it took the Police seven years to declare Misau a deserter, Moshood said there was no time limit for a deserter to be investigated and punished; noting that Misau’s case file was still before the Force Disciplinary Committee.

He said that according to civil service rules, an official with pending disciplinary issues is not allowed to retire or leave the Force until his case shall have been resolved.

Moshood explained that this showed that Misau’s purported retirement letter was forged, “because his case file is still marked ‘Pending Disciplinary Matter,’ meaning he would not be allowed to retire until the issues against him have been resolved.”