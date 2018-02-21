The Yobe state government has announced the return of Forty-Eight out of the missing ninety-four students from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi.

This was made known by the state commissioner for education, Mohammed Lamin, who disclosed that while 28 of the missing students returned on Tuesday night, 20 more returned on Wednesday morning.

“This has brought down the 94 missing students realised at the yesterday headcount to 48 this morning.

“We are still hopeful that more are returning soon”, he said.