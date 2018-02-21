The Presidency on Wednesday said the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, has finally been granted approval by the National Universities Commission.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Akande said the institution, which was established in line with the present administration’s new vision to develop the Niger Delta region, would commence undergraduate degree programmes effective from the 2017/2018 academic session.

He disclosed that the NUC approved that academic activities commence in three faculties of the institution.

He listed the three faculties to include Transport, Engineering and Environmental Management.

The Faculty of Transport, according to him, has four departments that include Nautical Science, Transport Logistics Management, Marine Economics and Finance, and Port Management.

He disclosed that the Faculty of Engineering has five departments which are Marine Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum and Gas Engineering, while the Faculty of Environmental Management has four departments that are Environmental Management and Pollution, Meteorology and Climate Change, Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Marine Geology.

He added that the university would be extended all privileges accorded to other federal universities in the country.