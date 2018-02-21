The Anambra House of Assembly is set to look into the gaming industry with a view to making it healthier and safer for residents.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kinsley Iruba, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Irua said that the committee was charged with legislation on the gaming industry that would enhance better living for all residents.

“We will look into operations of the gaming industry in the state and come up with a legislation that will make it beneficial to residents,” he said.

He said that the legislators would ensure that qualitative legislation was done and implemented to the greater benefit and development of the state and the people in general.

Iruba (APGA) representing Nnewi South 1 Constituency said that the need to checkmate gaming industry was apt so as to harmonise issuing of licences, revocation or proscription.

The lawmaker said that the industry needed a legal backing and boards manning its affairs so as to ensure that under aged children were not allowed to engage in activities detrimental to their development.

He disclosed that the bill for a Law to provide for regulation, promotion and control of all gaming activities and to establish a gaming board and other related matters has been referred to his committee.

Iruba said that the issue would be religiously looked into, considering its benefits to the state in revenue collection and its negative effects on the growing children must be totally considered.

He decried the level at which Bet Naja, casino, and other gaming hubs are thriving in the state adding that their activities needed to be properly monitored by a board that would either proscribe or revoke Licenses of any erring operator .

Iruba commended the sponsor of the motion, Mr Victor Okoye and Majority leader of the assembly for initiating such a sensitive motion.

He said that the gaming industry had created jobs for some unemployed youths and created a sort of recreation to the people as well as revenue to the state but its operations must be balanced for safety of the generality of the people.

Iruba pledged that the lawmakers in the Anambra sixth assembly were bent on giving qualitative legislation and representation to the state and their constituents.