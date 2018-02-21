Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of his administration to constructing 500 kilometres access roads to link farms to the city.

Akeredolu made this known while inaugurating some projects in Ondo Central Senatorial District to commemorate his administration’s one year in office.

He said that Idanre community would also benefit from the access roads to be built under the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP).

“Provision of these roads is in partial fulfilment of our campaign promises and more will follow in a very short time,’’ he said.

The governor thanked the people for their support so far, urging them to continue to give his administration adequate support and cooperation.

Earlier, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure, had commended the governor on the projects executed so far, which he said touched lives.

He said the people would keep on appreciating the excellent performance of the present administration.

The traditional ruler also commended the contractors handling the road projects.

Mr Lanji Akingbulugbe, a representative of Idanre community, said the town, being the largest cocoa producing community in the state, had suffered unimaginable neglect.

NAN report that projects inaugurated include the 2.5 km Oke-Lisa Road and the 15 km Idanre-Ijoka road, both in Idanre Local Government Area.

Others are the 1.36 km Iwalewa road and 1.3 km Abusoro Road, both in Akure South Local Government Area.