Stray bullet allegedly fired by men of the Federal operations unit of Customs Services has killed a man who was sitting in front of his dad’s shop at Daddara Village, in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The deceased’s name was given as Amiru Abdulaziz.

Spokesman for Katsina Police Command, DSP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, adding, “We are making efforts to get the identity of the real culprit.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna/Katsina Customs Services, Theophilus Duniya, said he had yet to receive official report about the incident.

“We are yet to receive an official report on the allegation. I will brief you as soon as a comprehensive report is made.”

Abdulaziz, who was buried on Wednesday, was said to have been hit by bullet from the customs men who were said to have intercepted some smugglers conveying smuggled rice in an unnumbered vehicle.

Investigation showed that the customs men, after impounding the smuggled rice and the vehicle, began to shoot into the air, allegedly to discourage possible reprisal attacks by the smugglers.

One of the bullets reportedly knocked down Abdulaziz. He reportedly died while being rushed to the hospital,” a source revealed.

Investigation at headquarters of Katsina Police Command and that of Kaduna/Katsina Customs Services, both in Katsina, revealed that both the seized rice and the vehicle have been taken to Kaduna by the customs men attached to the federal operations unit.