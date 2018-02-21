Zamfara State Government has spent N14.9 billion on security matters in the last six years, the state Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has said.

Wakkala made the disclosure when Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Muhammad, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, paid a condolence visit to the state over recent killings of villagers in Birane village.

Wakkala said when he received the GOC on Wednesday at Government House, Gusau, that in addition to the amount, the government also procured 427 operation vehicles for security agencies.

The deputy governor, however, lamented that in spite of the efforts, bandits’ attacks on communities in the state have not abated.

He called on the security agencies to adopt proactive measures to end the menace of armed banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Wakala assured that the state government would continue to support and cooperate with security agencies to bring the security challenges in the state under firm control.

Earlier, the GOC, said the Army had deployed 250 soldiers to the state to help protect lives and properties of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Muhammad was accompanied by AVM Ismail Kaita and other senior military officers.