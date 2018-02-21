The University of Abuja, chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, has called on the National Assembly to intervene in the ongoing industrial dispute between it and the Federal Government.

Members of Joint Action Committee comprising Non-academic Staff Union of Universities, SSANU and National Association of Academic Technologists have been on strike over Federal Government’s failure to pay their earned allowances.

The strike commenced on December 4, 2017.

A statement by SSANU’s National President and Chairman JAC, Samson Ugwoke, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the leader of UniAbuja chapter of SSANU, Malam Hassan Shallangwa, had presented a letter requesting the intervention of lawmakers.

He said that the letter was presented to Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of House of Representatives, through his Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Turaki Hassan.

The statement said: “The Federal Government, through its relevant Ministers, have refused to dialogue with the unions and are pretending that all is well in our campuses, but we believe that it is only the National Assembly that can call them to order in the interest of Nigerian Education.

“The strike we embarked upon since December 4, 2017 has been crippling almost all activities on our campuses, yet the government remained passive about it.’’

Ugwoke expressed JAC’s dismay that the N23 billion paid by the Federal Government was cornered to pay the Academic Staff Union of Universities “for their Earned Academic Allowances”.

He said that the three non-teaching staff unions were left with N4.6 billion (11 per cent), as earned allowances.