The Police Commissioner in Yobe, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, on Wednesday confirmed that 111 girls were still unaccounted for, following Monday’s attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi.

Sumonu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Damaturu.

He said, “815 out of the 926 students were physically seen in the school as at Tuesday.

“There are reports that more girls have returned to the school after the head count.

According to him, there were no abductions or deaths inside the school.

“I asked the school’s principal if there were abductions or deaths in the school and she said no.

“I am not unaware of the rumours going on, l want to appeal to the press and the society to please cooperate with the security agencies in this situation,” he said.

The commissioner said the security forces had pursued the insurgents in a new location where they were reported to have been seen.

The insurgents attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, on Monday and looted foodstuff, while the staff and students ran into the bush for safety.