Osun State House of Assembly has expressed support for the promotion of youths to leadership positions in the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, gave the indication in a statement issued on behalf of the assembly.

Oyintiloye, who stated that the ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill’, is already before the state lawmakers and assured that the assembly, will toe the path of national aspiration for the promotion of youths to leadership positions in the country.

Hon. Oyintiloye stressed that the nation can achieve more through the agility and dynamism of its youths population.

The bill passed by the National Assembly in July 2017 reduced the age requirement for President from 40 to 30 years, Governor from 35 to 30 years and Senate from 35 to 30 years.

It also reduced the age of those vying for seats in the House of Representatives and State Assemblies from 30 to 25 years.

The bill, however, requires the backing of at least 24 Houses of Assembly for it to become law.

Oyintiloye (APC, Obokun), who confirmed that the assembly had received the bill, said that action was underway on it.

According to him, the Assembly’s position on the bill is in line with national aspiration, especially for the promotion of youths to the leadership position.

“The Osun Assembly’s disposition to the bill is positive.

“If you are following up with the activities of the house, you will come to terms and agree that the assembly strongly believes in youth engagement and youth inclusion in governance.

“The trend worldwide favours this paradigm shift and our youths are no less qualified to demonstrate their capacity to be part of the game as well as raise the bar for social stability.

“Youths, therefore, should not only brace up but showcase their talents and exhibit positive attitude to take advantage of the opportunity provided by this constitutional development,” Oyintiloye said.