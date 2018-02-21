The authority of the University of Abuja, is set to honour 16 graduating students who bagged first class degrees and others, on Saturday February 24 at the 22 convocation ceremony.

The University is also to honour the founder of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, and two other prominent Nigerians including late Dr Bala Usman, Alhaji Diko Aliyu.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Michael Umale Adikwu, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said other preceding activities include the pre convocation lecture, expected to be delivered by Dr Umar Bindir, Secretary to Adamawa State Government, which is slated for Friday February 23,with and the convocation proper on Saturday.

Giving a further breakdown on the number of graduating students, the VC said that at a total of 7148,made of 16 first class graduates, in the first Degree category, 507 second class upper, 3173 second class lower, 3160 third class, and 180 pass Degree,

He also disclosed that a total of 242 higher degree grandaunts made up of 81 post graduate diploma holders,76 Masters degree and 73 PHD.

The Vice Chancellor called for the support of the media in promoting the growth and development of the university.