The Chairman of the Education Development Trust Fund Board, Prof. Turner Isoun, has announced that the board had raised about N800 million from deductions and contributory taxes from individuals, workers and political appointees.

According to Prof. Isoun, out of the N800m raised over N300 million have been expended on infrastructures and other educational exigencies.

Prof. Isoun,who made this known in Yenagoa during the presentation of the 2017 report of the board of the Education Development Trust Fund, led by its Chairman, Prof. Turner Isoun to Governor Seriake Dickson in Government House, said, the fund would go a long way in addressing the challenges in the education sector and assist the people participate effectively in a knowledge-driven economy.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite and his Information and Orientation counterpart, Hon. Daniel Iworiso Markson, said the fund was instituted to ensure sustainability of the gains in the education sector, as well as secure the future of the children.

Describing the educational programme as highly commendable, they added that, with the fund in place, indigent children would have easy access to quality education.

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson urged the private sector, particularly corporate organizations and individuals to make contributions to the State Education Development Trust Fund, to enable indigent children acquire free and qualitative education.

Governor Dickson remarked that, the programme is targeted at delivering what he calls, “the democratization of knowledge” in the state.

Calling on the people of the state to take ownership of the education programme, Governor Dickson noted that, the Education Development Trust Fund was aimed at strengthening education, where children are drawn from indigent backgrounds towards increasing the literacy level in the State.

Commending the Chairman and members of the board for the prudent management of the funds, he directed the board in collaboration with the Ministries of Information and Orientation as well as Education to work together in creating the needed awareness on the need for people to identity with the education policy.

His words: “I call on our people to own this programme, which is for your benefit. This programme is to deepen education and deliver what, I always call, the democratization of knowledge, where we are taking children from the underprivileged circumstances and backgrounds and putting them in boarding secondary schools and taking responsibility for their feeding, clothing books and everything.”

“We are doing that now and the schools are in all the local government areas and we are still working on more. I call on the board to increase their enlightenment. I want to direct the Commissioner for Education and Ministry of Information also to jointly, working together with the board, to increase the awareness on behalf of the people about the benefits of this programme and then, most importantly, about their duties.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on the private sector, especially, the international oil companies that have been making billions of dollars on this soil without giving much back. I want to call for collaboration.”

“I have mandated the chairman and the board to establish contacts with all local and international companies that are operating in this state to assess and impose a special levy.”