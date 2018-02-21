Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of five new special advisers to Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari.

Their confirmation followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Isah Abdulmumin, who urged the lawmakers to approve the list of nominees.

Four of the five appointees were among defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They recently joined the All Progressive Congress (APC), led by the former Gov. Mahmud Shinkafi.

The appointees included former Commissioners for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki and Education, Bashir Walin-kurya.

The others were former Chairmen of Gusau and Shinkafi Local Government Councils, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammada-Bagu and Alhaji Abdurrahim Bala respectively.

The other nominee, Alhaji Umar Abba, was the former Special Adviser to the governor from 2011 to 2015.

The Speaker, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, presided over the plenary where the nominees were unanimously approved.

Rikiji charged the nominees to work in line with the state government policies and move the state forward.