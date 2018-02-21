The Senate on Wednesday waded into the ongoing strike of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and National Association of Academic Technologists.

SSANU, NASU and NAAT had in December called on the Federal Government to release N30 billion to them as a condition to calling off their industrial action.

However, the Senate’s intervention on the matter was as result of the directives given to the Chairman, Senate on Committee on Tertiary institutions and Tetfund, Senator Jibrin Barau, by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary session.

According to Ekweremadu, the committee on Tertiary institutions and Tetfund to look into the strike embarks upon by the NASU.

The unions had embarked on the industrial action following the failure of government to honour the agreement reached with them.

The demand was made by the National Vice President of SSANU, Alfred Jimoh, after a protest against the Federal Government’s refusal to negotiate with the unions on the strike action.