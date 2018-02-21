Troops of 93 Battalion, 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) on Tuesday seized a pump action rifle displayed for sale in Taraba.

According to a statement by Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, the rifle was seized by the troops while on patrol at Bantaje ward in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

The Army spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that the rifle was displayed for sale and that the suspected gun runners abandoned the rifle and ran away on sighting the troops.

“The public especially the residents of the areas where Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA is taking place are advised to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspected movement by individual or group to the military or law enforcement agencies in their area.”