The Concerned Margi Elders of Askira Uba Local government of Borno state residing in Maiduguri have commended president Muhammadu Buhari for the timely release of the 10 Margi women abducted by Boko Haram last year.

The Margi Elders added that they will reciprocate this gesture by voting enmass for the president come 2019 for the good work he is doing.

The Elders stated this through their Spokesman and the Wakili of Askira Uba, Barr Isa Modu Chul, on Wednesday at a press conference organizd by the community to express their feeling to the world, held in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

“We the concerned Margi elders of Askira Uba Local government area of Borno state, residing in Maiduguri are here to express our profound gratitude and appreciation first and foremost to the president, Muhammadu Buhari, who for his passion, respect and value for human life , promptly responded to our plea and worked for the release of our abducted women.

“In the same vein, we wish to express our appreciation to the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno, RTD, the Director state Security services, Alhaji Lawan Daura, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olanisakin, the service Chiefs, the Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, the International Committee Of the Red Cross (ICRC), the facilitators of release, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, the co – Leader Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) among others.

”We cannot but to also appreciate the efforts of the press and media houses as well as other concerned individuals , Organizations that are too numerous to mention for the roll played in what we are celebrating today”, Barr Chul said.

He recalled that last year they had press conference where they pleaded with the Federal government to hasten the release of their wonen and today the president has done us proud, saying that out of the ten Women abducted and released, 9 are civilians while one is a female police inspector.

“10 of them were abducted and 10 of them were released. We thank Mr President for his kind gesture,” Barr Chul added.

Recalls that the 10 Margi Women who are now freed were abducted in July 14th last year by Boko Haram terroriststs along Maiduguri–Damboa road while conveying the corps of a police sergeant who died in Maiduguri to Lassa in Askira Uba Local government area of Borno.