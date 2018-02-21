The Yobe State Government has announced the closure of Government Girls Technical College (GGTC), Dapchi, for a week following Boko Haram attack on the school, on Monday.

The state government shut the school after visit of a special delegation to the school on Tuesday led by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Alhaji Modu Ma’aji Ajiri, a report monitored on the state local radio said, on Wednesday said.

“Ma’aji Ajiri announced the closure while addressing the students who retuned from their hideout in the morning after the attack,” it stated.

It said the closure was to enable students re-unite with their families to douse tension of fear of possible abduction by Boko Haram during the attack.

The delegation reportedly inspected the school and monitor roll calls of students where it was discovered that nearly all the students have returned to the school from their hiding. No case of abduction of any student has been established so far, the report said.

“The school resumes after a week of the break to put necessary security measures within and around the premises,” the government said.

Boko Haram terrorists, in convoy of three vehicles attacked the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Bursari Local Government in the central part of the state, on Monday night. Police said the insurgents were in search of foods and carted away some food stuffs from the college store. They also abducted three men as they fled along Geidam axis, Yobe Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, told journalists.

