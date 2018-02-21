The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons have stated that five of 16 rescued victims of alleged human trafficking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, are below the age of 18.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, Josiah Emerole, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that the victims were rescued last week Thursday by NAPTIP following a tip off by patriotic citizens.

The victims were seen around female wing of a mosque at the airport when they were about travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Emerole explained that 11 of the victims were from Katsina State, two from Kaduna State, one each from Kano, Jigawa and Nasarawa States, adding that two of the victims were males.

He said that investigation was still on-going by the agency to determine the next line of action.

According to him, the two suspected traffickers are still being held by the Department of State Service, while their travelling passports were seized by the Nigeria Immigration Service.