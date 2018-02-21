Nasarawa State Government on Tuesday, donated N200 million to the Nigerian Army to facilitate the construction of its barracks in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Umaru Al-Makura announced the donation when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia.

He said the donation was to encourage the army and fast-track works on the ongoing construction of Doma Army Barracks which began about two years ago.

Al-Makura said: “This has become very necessary, especially at this point in time where the military is making efforts to provide security facilities that will network the hinterlands.’’

Al-Makura commended the army for the prompt response at providing security in the region, especially with the launch of operation “Cat Race” in the North-central zone of the country.

He expressed optimism that the operation would bring an end to the incessant skirmishes in the zone.

The governor also that the state government would give the military all necessary supports to ensure the success of the operation.

The Chief of Army Staff thanked the governor for the donation, saying it was a confirmation of Al-Makura’s desire to fully support the army in providing security within the state.

He recalled that Al-Makura had at the commencement of the project donated N100 million.

Buratai gave assurances that the money would be judiciously used for the purpose it was meant for, pledging that, “every kobo of this money will be accounted for’’.

He said the Nigerian Army Engineers Corps were working assiduously on the project to enhance the comfort of the troops to be deployed to the area to provide security.

Buratai said the ‘Operation Cat Race’ launched in Benue on Tuesday was a training exercise, designed to test officers and soldiers to address internal security challenges.

He said: “We want our officers and soldiers to understand the dynamics involved in curtailing internal security challenges in support of the civil authority.

“This exercise is not targeted at any particular group or individuals but rather, to stabilise the situation and restore peace for the displaced persons to return to their homes.’’

He said the military would also inaugurate a clinic at Nasarawa Eggon, to help solidify the military/civil relations and assuage the fear of the people regarding military operations.