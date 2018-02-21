The Federal Government on Tuesday said it would continue to implement policies to drive socio-economic growth and prosperity of the country.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said the effort was in line with the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Osinbajo said: “I think that no one is in doubt that we have very great policies and we will ensure that these things are implemented and are done as faithfully as possible.”

Osinbajo also said that the private sector would continue to play a prominent role in the economic programmes and initiatives of the administration.

He noted the significance of private sector investment in the economy, adding that collaboration between the federal government and the private sector would further boost the country’s economic progress.

He said: “If you look at our economic programmes and several other initiatives, the private sector plays a prominent role in them, and that is how it should be.

“So, there is no question that the roles the LCCI and private sector play are critical to the kind of development policies and plan that we have in this government.”

The Vice President commended the LCCI for its Presidential Policy Dialogues on the economy, which he noted, had helped in shaping some initiatives and policies of government.

Osinbajo said the present administration would continue to have robust engagements and work with the private sector and stakeholders in developing plans for the implementation of several economic programmes.

He also said that the government had in conjunction with the private sector resolved the Apapa, Lagos, traffic gridlock.

The leader of the delegation and LCCI President, Babatunde Ruwase, commended the the federal government for its economic initiatives, which he said, had made Nigeria a more investment friendly destination.

Ruwase said: “We appreciate the series of “Executive Orders” focused on promoting the ease of doing business in the country.

“These orders are impacting positively on the business environment and promoting an inclusive economy through the scaling up of the local content in government expenditure.’’