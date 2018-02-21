President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has not changed course in its fight against corruption, pointing out that transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and timely delivery of goods and services are key factors in the fight against corruption.

President Buhari made the remarks, on Tuesday, while flagging-off the Adamawa state Anti-Corrupt Summit, in Yola, Adamawa.

President Buhari said, “It is very encouraging that a State Government on its own ventures into the subject matter of fighting Corruption deliberately, as well as transparently subjects its methods to the whole nation for detailed discussion.”

Buhari said, “You may recall back on 29th May 2015, when I stated that we are faced with enormous challenges in this Country, with insecurity and institutionalized pervasive corruption being key and that my confidence remained high that together we will tackle them head on.

“As I had predicted, today I am proud to note that we have not relented in our determination to fight corruption. We are fixing our problems together.”

President Buhari commended the initiative to take the fight against corruption to the local level, “Even though under our system the Federal Government cannot directly interfere in the details of the operations of States, but to see that the gross corruption at the local level is being checked and transparently reported is a thing of satisfaction and joy for me.”

He assures the public that, “We will try to ensure that there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.”

Speaking on the anti-corruption drive of the Adamawa State Government, President Buhari said, “I note with satisfaction the logical steps taken by Adamawa State Government in the last two and a half years to demonstrate that transparency, fiscal responsibility, accountability and timely delivery of strategic goods and services to develop the state and enhance the confidence of its people is a viable template to fighting corruption.”

He explained that the success of any fight against corruption is defined by the, “Team work, the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, the respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, the institutional reforms to improved efficiency, the drive to achieve value for money, as demonstrated by this administration is worthy of note.”

Commending the Adamawa state government’s fight against corruption he said, “I recommend to other states this model along with all other winning approaches to enhance the progress and development of our Nation.

President Buhari expressed optimism in the future of the country saying, “The projects and progress I have seen in Yola along with the reports and presentations made here have given me encouragement on the future of the State. I hope this momentum will be sustained.”

The president later commended Governor Jibrilla Bindow for a job well done and called on the people of the state to continue to support the government in order to secure a better future for the state.