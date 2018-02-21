The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 headquarters, Benin City, Mr Rasheed Akintunde, has presented cheques valued at over N16.3 million to 14 beneficiaries /next of kin of officers who died in the line of duty in Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, under the Nigeria Police Group Life Assurance Scheme.

According to a statement yesterday, by Mr Emeka Iheanacho, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Akintunde, while presenting the cheques said that the event was not a speech making one, but a moment for sober reflection, adding: “The event is a moment to reflect on the lives of our colleagues who paid the supreme price of laying down their lives for the security of life and property of citizens of this country.”

He condoled with the beneficiaries and their family members on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on the demise of their husbands, fathers, breadwinners as well as loved ones, who lost their lives while on national service to their fatherland and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.