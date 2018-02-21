Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, has called on the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the Whistleblowing bill.

Abari made the call on Tuesday in Kano while speaking at a Town Hall Meeting on ‘Whistleblowing and Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was organised by the African Centre For Media and Information Literacy in collaboration with MacAuthur Foundation.

He said: “The two Chambers of National Assembly have worked on the proposed Whistleblowing bill. We hope it will be passed into law soon.”

He said the fight against corruption in the country was not about politics or political party but a collective fight about the survival of Nigeria as a country.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political inclinations to embrace the Whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government to ensure the success of the crusade.

He said the agency would continue to support and partner with the relevant stakeholders with a view to achieving the desired result.

The director-general commended the AFRICMIL for organising the meeting which he said would go a long way in sensitising the public on the Whistleblowing policy and the need for Nigerians to be proactive.

Abari added: “When you lose interest in Whistleblowing, you are losing interest in the fight against corruption as it is one of the mechanisms put in place to ensure recovery of our looted funds.”