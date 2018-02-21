Abia State government has disclosed that it would offer skill acquisition training to five of its citizens who were deported from Libya as illegal migrants.

Mrs. Precious Achumb, state Commissioner for Special Duties and Vulnerable Group, who disclosed in her address in a short ceremony in her office before handing them over to officials of their respective councils, expressed happiness that they returned from Libya alive.

The list of the deportees included Kelechi Sunday (41), Aba South Local Government Area (LGA); Uche Ike (27), Chinonso Nelson (27) and his wife, Kate (28), all from Ikwuano LGA and Tracey Amanze (22) from Isialangwa South LGA.

She said that the state government had put the necessary measures in place for their rehabilitation and reintegration with their various families and communities.

She also said that the ministry would organise a conference for all the Abia deportees from Libya.

She further said that they would be enrolled in the state government’s skill acquisition programmes.

“Government will train you in any skill of your choice and after the training you will be financially empowered to start your own business,” Achumba said.

She urged them not to lose hope but to be prepared to reintegrate themselves in the society and begin to contribute to the development of their community and state.

Also speaking, Iro-Uchime said that a desk had been opened at the Diaspora Office to counsel and offer necessary information to prospective migrants.

She said that the deportees could have avoided their horrible experience ‘‘if they had armed themselves with relevant information before embarking on the ill-fated sojourn to Libya.”

She said that her office would collaborate with the Ministry of Special Duties and Vulnerable Groups to ensure their “smooth rehabilitation and re-orientation.”