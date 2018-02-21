President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated elder statesman and Nigeria’s former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, on his 85th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, felicitated with all the family, friends and professional colleagues of the elder statesman for the grace of living a long and fulfilled life, looking back at his foundational contributions to the infrastructural growth of the nation, and its developmental strides.

President Buhari affirmed that Alhaji Okunnu was among the first administrators to set Nigeria on the path of physical growth by patriotically ensuring a plan and implementation of network of roads for the country in the 60’s, that have become the landmark routes after more than half of a century.

The President extolled Alhaji Okunnu for his nationalistic position and views at critical moments in the nation’s existence, especially the legendary role he played during the mediatory meetings after the Nigerian civil war and his contributions to structuring the nation’s legal architecture as the country continues to develop.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the elder statesman longer life, more strength and wisdom to continue serving the nation he loves so much.