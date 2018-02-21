Immediate past Minister of Interior Patrick Abba Moro has lost his wife, Veronica.

Mrs. Moro died at the early hours of Tuesday, February 20 in Abuja after a brief illness, Moro’s former Personal Assistant, Bar John said on Wednesday..

Among the early callers at his Abuja residence were the former Senate President, David Mark, Member, House of Reps. Otukpo/Ohimini, Hon Ezekiel Adaji, former Rector, Benue Polytechnic, Ambassador Ogbe Obande, two time Councillor, Ugbokolo Ward, Hon Emmanuel Pronto Ameh, Member, House of Reps. Hon Samson Okwu, former Member, House of Reps. Hon Dave Idoko, Dr Christy Ekoja, Barr. Peter Ofikwu, Hon Solomon Aboh aka Solo One, Comptroller of Immigration, William Oche, Comrade Tom Idoko, Clement D Usman, Chairman, Effa Devt. Community, Hon Friday Agodo Iwodi Friday Adogo, Barr Johnwayne John-Wayne Anejo, Ameh Adoyi Ofikwu, Ameh Chris, Prince Leonard Pius Ocheuje, Dr Paul Orhil, former DG, NAFDAC, among others.

They all commiserated with him and urged his family to bear the irreparable loss.