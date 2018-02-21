Management of Bauchi State College of Education, Kangare, is to ban tight-fitted clothes such as tight pair of trousers, mini-skirts, blouses and other revealing clothing.

Garba Kirfi, provost of the college, told newsmen in Bauchi that the school would soon issue new dress code to the students.

According to Kirfi, the authorities discovered that the female students now wear hot pants, mini-skirts, bikini and other indecent dresses in and around the college.

“We are coming out with a new dress code. The Students Affairs Division is working on that.

“We also have some elders of Kangare community who have volunteered to make billboards for us, and possibly by the end of this semester, our dress code policy will come into effect.

“People will not be allowed to even enter the gate, if they are not properly dressed.

“We have been working with religious organisations and the students union to sensitise the students. But as you can see, one or two students who are stubborn are still wearing such dresses,” he said.

Kirfi added that “the billboards will be important because you will have different pictures showing which clothes are decent and not.

“That is the universality we are talking about; not to wear hot pants, miniskirts or a boy wearing ‘show me your pant’; but if he is wearing three-quarter trouser provided that it is wide enough, there is no problem.

“We are working on that and it will come into effect by the end of the semester. We are also going to distribute handbills in hostels, lecture theatres, libraries, laboratories and others, so that they can know that we are serious.”

He said that all heads of department and units would also be directed to enforce proper dress code for students at all times before they admit them into offices and other facilities.

Some students welcomed the planned introduction of the code.