The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has threatened to sanction tertiary institutions that fail to comply with guidelines of the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), as they relate to duration of attachment and breaches of carrying capacity approved by SIWES supervisory agencies.

Suleyol Chagu, Head, Public Affairs of ITF, in a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday, said the sanctions include non-payment of allowances of the institutions and students, placement of institutions on probation for one year and de-accreditation of affected courses and programmes by the supervisory agencies.

According to her, at the recent 13th National SIWES Biennial Conference organised by ITF at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, it was resolved that the ITF, employers of labour and SIWES coordinators should ensure proper placement of students on attachment and enjoined employers of labour to actively participate in SIWES orientation seminars for better understanding of the guidelines of the scheme.

On the issues of supervision of students on attachment and better management of the scheme, she said the conference resolved that all stakeholders responsible for supervision of students on attachment – the ITF, institutions and industry-based supervisors – must show evidence of such supervision just as it directed that all tertiary institutions must have functional SIWES units headed by career SIWES directors.