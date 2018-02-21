Hon. Sergius Ogun has identified medical tourism as a factor responsible for the slow development in the Nigerian health sector.

The lawmaker said this in an Interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

He spoke on the sideline of his proposed Bill for an Act to Amend the National Health Act to regulate/Prohibit International Medical Trip by Public Servants and For Related Matters.

The representative, who said the bill also sought to regulate international medical trips by public servants said it was not conceived in bad faith or intended to witch hunt anybody.

He said that the bill was desirable and timely because of the need to support government’s initiatives to strengthen statutory institutions for optimal performance.

Ogun said: “It will strengthen existing public and private health institutions for efficient service delivery.

“It will also create a conducive operating health environment that will attract the best Nigerian medical brains in diaspora.

“Other foreign medical personnel in search of greener pasture will also be attracted.

“The bill will bring an end to a huge scenario of cash flight which is inimical to economic growth and development.

“It will boost economic growth through improved health care services; create a healthy competition between public and private health institutions for the benefit of Nigerians.

“It will facilitate the realisation of sustainable development goals in relation to health, through the establishment of strong health institutions and vigilant regulatory authorities.”

Ogun said that over 5,000 citizens “fly out of the country on a monthly basis, seeking medical treatments for different ailments in India and other countries’’.

He added: “Following this exodus, Nigeria loses over 500 million dollars annually, with India alone getting about 260 million dollars of the resultant cash flight.”

The representative, however, noted that there were few good private hospitals existing in the country but too expensive for ordinary Nigerians.

He called for provision of conducive environment and enabling legal frameworks for the existing public health facilities, health personnel, and health regulatory authorities in the country.

According to him, such will guarantee the affected facilities, personnel and regulatory authorities to deliver qualitative, affordable and standard health care services to the people.

Ogun said: “If we don’t take steps to use law to correct this, a time will come that people will fly out of the county to treat minor headache.

“We have always paid lip service to issues of health. 15 per cent of national budget is supposed to be dedicated to health but because public servants can go abroad to take care of themselves, nobody is taking it serious.

“Public servants are the custodians of public institutions in the country. If we stop them from medical treatment abroad, they will sit up and fix the nation’s hailing health sector.”

Ogun disclosed that there was also a provision in the bill that allowed a minister to give approval for foreign treatment of diseases that could not be treated in Nigeria.

NAN reports that bill has scaled through second reading in the House.