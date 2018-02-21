The Plateau State Government says it has recruited a total of 834 teachers for its Primary and Secondary Schools.

Chief Vonjen Lar, Chairman of the State Teachers Service Commission, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos.

Lar, a retired Permanent Secretary, said the measure was part of Governor Simon Lalong’s effort to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state and to improve quality of education at those two critical levels.

He said: “The state government had in August last year announced to the public to get a form with our commission for the recruitment , which they did and interviews were conducted in the three zonal districts of the state.

“The list of the successful candidates will be pasted on the board of the Ministry of Education for the public, especially the applicants to check their names.

“A total of 834 persons have been recruited by the commission, which has the mandate to recruit, promote and transfer teachers in the state.”

Lar further said the list would have been released since first week of January but for the thorough job expected of the commission.

He said: “We have to ensure that none of the 17 Local Government Areas has cause to complain after the completion of our selection out of the over 1000 candidates that purchased the recruitment forms.’’

Lar, however, directed all successful candidates to ensure they reported to the commission to pick their appointment letters without any delay.

He said all the recruited teachers would undergo an orientation programme before they would be posted to their respective schools of assignment.

The chairman warned that any person who failed to report to work fully would stand the risk of losing the slot.

He said: “This became imperative because some NCE holders might have gained admission into the universities for their decree programmes and would still want to hold on to such appointment.

“That we would not tolerate at all.’’

He thanked the governor for opening the opportunity for a transparent employment exercise, adding that he had written his name in gold.

The chairman noted that the gesture would go a long way in promoting the education sector in the state.