The Lagos State Government says it has embarked on mass empowerment of women to assist in the elimination of human trafficking in the state.

Dr Lola Akande, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, made this known at the Anti-Human Trafficking National Conference in Lagos, organised by Salvation Army, Nigeria Territory, Lagos.

Theme of the conference is: “Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery: Collaborative, Working, Sharing and Lobbying as a Pathway for Sustainable Change.”

Akande, represented by Margaret Akin-Aderibigbe, the Director of Administration and Human Resources in the ministry, said that human trafficking, if not checked would undermine security of the state.

The Lagos State Government, through WAPA, has employed various measures to eliminate the ugly trend of human trafficking through empowerment and vocational training for women.

She said: “This will alleviate poverty, which is one of the root causes of trafficking.

“I make bold to tell you that just last month, training was organised by the ministry to curb human trafficking in the state.”

Also, Margaret Ukaegbu, the South-West Zonal Director, National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, said that the fight against human trafficking should start from villages and homes.

Ukaegbu said that trafficking begins at individual homes and towns, stressing the need for enlightenment.

She said: “With continuous enlightenment, we will have few people falling victims of human trafficking in the state.”

Also, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, said that the conference was a platform for both the agency and Salvation Army to fight the menace.

Okah-Donli, represented by Kehinde Akomolafe, the NAPTIP Commander in the South-West, commended the Salvation Army for its effort in the fight against human trafficking.

She called on other individuals and organisations to join in the fight against human trafficking.

Also, Richard Sandall, the Representative from United Kingdom Home Office, said that the British Government had prioritised the fight against human trafficking or modern slavery.

Sandall said that there was need for others to join in the fight against human trafficking, urging the anti-human agency to be flexible, persevere and make use of resources available to fight the menace.

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, represented by Funsho Ogundeyia, from the Federal Central Intelligence Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi, said that the crime was on increase due to the money they were making from it.

Idris said: “The extent and nature of this horrific crime will unfortunately increase due to the range of drivers that feed on what has been described as modern day slavery.”

Earlier, the Chief Secretary of Salvation Army, Lt.-Col. Friday Ayanam, said that the conference was organised in response to the growing incidence of traffic in persons and modern slavery in Nigeria.

Ayanam said that the conference would bring to bear the experiences of professionals and individuals who would proffer workable solutions to the dynamics using a multi-stakeholders approach.

The chief secretary said that there should be faith community approach with open arms on non-discriminatory to bring respite to the vulnerable.

He said: “God is calling on each and every one of us to make conscientious efforts to end this human suffering called human slavery.

“Today like tomorrow, the big question will remain- what role can I play?”

In his remarks, Prof. Kokunre Agbontaen-Eghafuna from the University of Benin in Edo, blamed some parents for their inability to rehabilitate some victims, saying that they were not willing to assist the anti-human agency.

Agbontaen-Eghafuna spoke as one of the guest speakers on: “Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery in Edo: Victims Experiences and the need for Psychosocial Post Trafficking Package’’.

He said that some parents had also made it difficult to fight human trafficking in the state, saying that they were willing to sell their property or borrow to send their wards abroad to make money.