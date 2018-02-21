Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has expressed the readiness of his administration to effect some major reforms that would transform the health sector in the state to meet global standard.

He made this known during the opening ceremony of the 10th Annual Nurses Conference with the theme ‘The role of Nurses in the Creation of Wellness and Maintaining of Health At a Time Like This’ held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on Tuesday.

Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Oluranti Adebule, noted that the megacity status of Lagos necessitated the need for efficient health service delivery in the public health institutions to meet the need of the teeming population.

He said the health sector this year would witness a lot of reforms that would lead to capacity building and attitudinal change for healthcare personnel, so as to improve public perception on service delivery in the public health institutions.

The governor stated that the much expected health insurance scheme promised by his administration would commence this year, and charged health personnel to arm themselves with relevant information and training to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

He added that the health insurance scheme was aimed at bringing improvement to the service delivery in the sector.

“Our administration will not relent in initiating more reforms into the health sector, just as we are achieving remarkable improvements in other sectors of our lives. We would ensure that our public health institutions are capable of providing healthcare and wellness management for the megacity of Lagos, comparable to global standard practice,” he stated.