The police have confirmed abduction of three men by Boko Haram terrorists after an attack on a public school in Yobe State, on Monday night.

Commissioner of Police, Yobe State, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, told journalists that the insurgents abducted three men in Geidam Local Government Area of the state after fleeing from a secondary school at Dapchi, Bursari Local Government in the state.

“They ran out of foods and carted way foodstuffs from the school,” the CP said. He denied the kidnap of any student at the school.

He said the insurgents carted away foodstuffs from the schools and gallons of petrol belonging to fuel hawkers (black marketers) as they drove off from Dapchi, on Monday night.