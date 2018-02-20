The Technical Sub-Committee of the National Economic Council on Herdsmen/Farmers Crises, on Tuesday urged Taraba government to review existing Anti-Open Grazing Law to accommodate all interests in the state.

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, the Chairman of the Sub-Committee made this known at a news briefing at the end of its three-day meeting with stakeholders over the lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Umahi noted that the committee, after its meeting with stakeholders resolved that Sections 23, 24 and 25 of the anti open grazing law operating in the state should be reviewed.

According to him, the review has become necessary in view of the complaints by the leadership of Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN).

The chairman noted that, though the MACABAN had hitherto refused to participate in the public hearing on the bill for the enactment of the law, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba and other stakeholders had agreed to review it in the interest of peace.

“Gov Ishaku with other stakeholders have graciously agreed to review the state anti-open grazing and ranches establishment law to accommodate all concerned parties.

“We discover that MACABAN refused to participate in the public hearing that ushered in the law, but now that they are ready to do so, we are sure of a peaceful resolution,’’ he said.

Umahi said that the committee had also resolved that all court cases on the anti-grazing law should be suspended to enable the peace committee put in place to complete its assignment.

The chairman further said all the stakeholders agreed to the concept of ranching in the state as it would help in tackling the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in future.

He also inaugurated the state peace and reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of the Taraba Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu.

Umahi explained that the committee, comprising MACABAN, farmers associations, security agents, and government appointees among others would continue with the peace effort and submit its report to his committee at the centre.

He appealed to all parties in the dispute to eschew inflammatory comments and collaborate with the state government and the peace committee in finding lasting solutions to the crisis lingering in the state.

Gov. Ishaku, who is also a member of the subcommittee, was also present at the news briefing.